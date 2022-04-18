ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Ali Hussain Updated 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has written back to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, expressing his desire for “meaningful” engagement between the two countries and resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in response to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s earlier letter in which he had congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and also conveyed that India’s desire of “constructive” ties with Pakistan. “I wish to thank you for your greetings and good wishes on my assumption of office as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Reciprocating your sentiments, I wish to convey that Pakistan remains committed to maintenance of regional peace and security. Our sacrifices and contributions in fighting and eliminating terrorism are well known and globally acknowledged,” Prime Minister Shehbaz responded in a letter addressed to Modi.

“We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socioeconomic uplift of our people and for the region. This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” Prime Minister Sharif further wrote to his Indian counterpart.

“Let us secure peace and work for the progress and prosperity of our people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further told the Indian Prime. Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which he had congratulated him on assuming his office.

Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative ties with India: PM

On Twitter, Modi had also extended felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi tweeted on April 11, 2022.

In his response, Prime Minister Sharif stated that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India and settlement of all outstanding disputes, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Thank you, Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” Prime Minister Sharif responded to the Indian Prime Minister’s tweet on the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Indian PM Narendra Modi PM Shehbaz Sharif Letter to Modi

Comments

1000 characters

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Diamer-Bhasha dam: New project completion deadline set

PM inaugurates Islamabad metro bus service

CPEC IPPs: MoF refuses to support Rs50bn supplementary grant

Release of uplift budget: PD&SI ministry revises strategy

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Punjab governor: contrasting stances emerge

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Afghan soil: Pakistan demands action against terrorists

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

Read more stories