Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has written back to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, expressing his desire for “meaningful” engagement between the two countries and resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in response to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s earlier letter in which he had congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and also conveyed that India’s desire of “constructive” ties with Pakistan. “I wish to thank you for your greetings and good wishes on my assumption of office as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Reciprocating your sentiments, I wish to convey that Pakistan remains committed to maintenance of regional peace and security. Our sacrifices and contributions in fighting and eliminating terrorism are well known and globally acknowledged,” Prime Minister Shehbaz responded in a letter addressed to Modi.

“We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socioeconomic uplift of our people and for the region. This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” Prime Minister Sharif further wrote to his Indian counterpart.

“Let us secure peace and work for the progress and prosperity of our people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further told the Indian Prime. Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which he had congratulated him on assuming his office.

Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative ties with India: PM

On Twitter, Modi had also extended felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi tweeted on April 11, 2022.

In his response, Prime Minister Sharif stated that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India and settlement of all outstanding disputes, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Thank you, Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” Prime Minister Sharif responded to the Indian Prime Minister’s tweet on the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022