PDMA issues alert for new spells of rains in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday issued an alert for a fresh spell of rains in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from Monday to Thursday and asked district administrations of the province to adopt measures to prevent fatal incidents.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dust-wind-thunderstorms and rain associated with isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorm are likely in northern parts of the province from evening of Monday April 18 to Thursday April 21.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched an alert to all Deputy Commissioners in the province.

Thunderstorm and rain associated with windstorm is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Hangu districts; while at isolated places in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, North and South Waziristan districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind and dust storms may cause damage to vulnerable structures especially in Peshawar and other cities of the province and power disruption in some cities on the evening and night of Monday and Tuesday.

Wind and hailstorm may cause damage to standing crops and orchards in the province on Monday and Tuesday evening and night. PDMA appealed to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses and any damages to property.

