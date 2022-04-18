ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Different categories: Elections for KMU Syndicate held

Recorder Report 18 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The elections of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Syndicate for different categories of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and directors were held at KMU Multi-Purpose Hall and KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Kohat.

These elections were held in accordance with the prevailing rules and regulations of the university to fill the vacant seats reserved for arofessor, associate professor, assistant professor, and Directors in the Syndicate.

Prof. Dr. Lal Mohammad Khattak, Pro vice-chancellor KMU was the Chairman Election Committee while he was accompanied by other members including dean of allied health sciences Prof. Dr. Haidar Darain, additional director of academics Mohammad Islam, and deputy director of academics Fawad Ahmad.

According to the details, Prof. Dr. Akhtar Shireen of KIMS Kohat has been elected unopposed for the seat of Professor as no one had submitted nomination papers against him.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal, Dr. Syed Hamid Habib, Dr. Sohail Aziz Paracha, Dr. Taj Ali were the contestants for Associate Professor, Dr. Saad Liaqat, Dr. Mujeebur-Rehman, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan and Dr. Muhammad Umar Khan contested election against the seat of Assistant Professor whereas Dr. Inayat Shah and Dr. Braikhna Jamil were in the election run for the director slot.

According to the results released by the Election Committee, Dr. Khalid Iqbal and Dr. Saad Liaqat of IBMS got elected against the seats of Associate and Assistant Professor respectively, whereas on the seat of director Dr. Braikhna Jamil, director of IHPE&R became a member of the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq while congratulating the newly elected Syndicate members expressed hope that they would play a positive role in this important forum of the University. He said KMU is in process of horizontal and vertical growth and marching at a great speed towards achieving its vision of “KMU will be the global leader in health sciences academics and research for efficient and compassionate health care”.

