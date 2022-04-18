ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Newborn kidnapped from hospital

PPI 18 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: A newborn baby was allegedly kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulberg area on Sunday.

According to police, when they went to the hospital for check up of the baby, a woman told the family of the newborn that she was taking the baby boy to an intensive care unit (ICU).

On being informed, a police team reached the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter. Three employees of the medical facility have been taken into custody for interrogation. However, some CCTV footages show two women whisking away the baby. All the CCTV cameras installed at the hospital were non-functional.

