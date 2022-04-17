Security forces kill two terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed two “most wanted” terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the Pakistan Army and personnel of the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in the Kulachi Tehsil of DI Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists on the night between April 15 and 16.

During the intense exchange of fire, two TTP terrorists, identifed as Khalil and Ahsan aka Deva, were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in attack on military convoy

As per the ISPR statement, Khalil was an expert at making suicide jackets and landmines. The killed terrorists were involved in the attack on a police party on April 11, assaults on anti-polio teams, and extortion.

The development comes days after seven Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the general area of Isham in North Waziristan District near the Pak-Afghan border.

“[Our] troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom,” an ISPR statement said on Friday.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.