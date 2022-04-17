ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk 17 Apr, 2022

Security forces killed two “most wanted” terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the Pakistan Army and personnel of the law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation in the Kulachi Tehsil of DI Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists on the night between April 15 and 16.

During the intense exchange of fire, two TTP terrorists, identifed as Khalil and Ahsan aka Deva, were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in attack on military convoy

As per the ISPR statement, Khalil was an expert at making suicide jackets and landmines. The killed terrorists were involved in the attack on a police party on April 11, assaults on anti-polio teams, and extortion.

The development comes days after seven Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the general area of Isham in North Waziristan District near the Pak-Afghan border.

“[Our] troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom,” an ISPR statement said on Friday.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

ISPR IBO terrorist killed Dera Ismail Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill two terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan 'strongly condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists'

Russia says 'destroyed' military factory outside Kyiv

FY23 Budget proposals: PBC for discouraging cash economy

Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

Governor Punjab delays oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab

BAP, BNP leadership meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

SBP unveils Monetary Policy Committee meetings’ schedule for CY22

Saudi bourse extends gains; Qatar falls on profit-taking

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Read more stories