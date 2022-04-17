ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IGP to be sentenced as police entered Punjab PA: Parvez Elahi

NNI 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday said that Inspector General (IG) Police will be handed one month sentence after police personnel entered Punjab Assembly premises.

Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) slapped and pulled hairs of Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari ahead of election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier, after reaching the provincial assembly, in a conversation with journalists, Elahi said despite being the speaker, he was not the custodian of the house today as he is a contender for the chief minister’s slot.

“Time will prove whether the deputy speaker was honest or not. We will try to hold a transparent election today,” Elahi said, adding he knows from where Dost Mohammad Mazari is taking instructions and will share details at the right time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that attack of members of treasury benches on Deputy Speaker inside Punjab Assembly must be condemned in strongest terms possible.

This blatant display of violence and hooliganism is fascism, pure and simple, he added. The premier further said that Imran Khan desperation and incitement to violence is rupturing our society and he is attacking democracy itself.

Punjab police Parvez Elahi PMLQ IGP Punjab Punjab PA

Comments

1000 characters

IGP to be sentenced as police entered Punjab PA: Parvez Elahi

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories