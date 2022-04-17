SCB appoints Saadya as head of CPBB

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) on Saturday announced the appointment of Saadya Riaz as Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking (CPBB).

Saadya has been associated with Standard Chartered (SC) for 17 years. Prior to this appointment, she has held a number of key management positions with the Bank and for the past five years she has led Affluent Client Segments, at a global level based out of Singapore.

Previously, she has worked in the Africa & Middle East Region (AME), as the Regional and Country Head of Segments, AME and UAE, and as Country Head Wealth Management, Priority, and International Banking for Pakistan. Saadya holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration, IBA Karachi, and is also a Sustainability Champion’ at the bank.

On this appointment, Rehan M Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said that SC is pleased that Saadya is joining us to lead our next phase for CPBB business. Her deep insights of the market coupled with wealth of international experience will enable us meet evolving and fast-growing industry and client needs, he added.

“Our focus on digitizing our offerings and services continues and I am sure Saadya will accelerate and improve that further along with enriching value proposition for affluent segments,” he said.

He further added said that Saadya will closely work with key partners and stakeholders to strengthen our brand, grow key business units, and enhance our Bank’s contribution to key Government of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan agendas especially on Financial Inclusion front.

Saadya’s appointment in the key leadership position within the Bank also reflects Bank’s commitment to advancing diversity within senior ranks to make the Bank a more innovative, productive and profitable entity.