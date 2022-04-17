KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,293 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,289 tonnes of import cargo and 39,004 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,289 comprised of 34,821 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,342 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,201 tonnes of DAP and 59,925 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,004 tonnes comprised of 35,696 tonnes of containerized cargo, 332 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,147 tonnes of Corn, 529 tonnes of Rice and 300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 5303 containers comprising of 2588 containers import and 2725 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 542 of 20’s and 996 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 27 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 666 of 20’s and 588 of 40’s loaded containers while 199 of 20’s and 337 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 05 ships namely, Osaka, Gulf Pearl, OOCL Charleston, Yasa Aysen and AP Drzic have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Chem Venus, Oriental Hibiscus, Bw Yarra and Xin Hong Kong have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly, 14 cargoes namely, Hyundai Privilege, One Henry Hudson, J Pioneer, Sunray, Uacc Shams, APL Antwerp, MSC Malin, Szczecin Trader, Thorswind, TSS Glory, Northern Dedication, Independent Spirit, EV Anthia and Hercules Leader were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Al Wajbah, Fulham Road, Asia Evergreen and Northern Javelin left the Port on Saturday morning, while another ship, ‘Pacific Dream’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 127,916tonnes, comprising 108,407 tonnes imports cargo and 19,509 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,445` Containers (837 TEUs Imports and 608 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Mega 1 and Euro Brave & another ship, ‘CMA CGM Orefo’ Carrying Palm oil, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on 16th April-2022.

