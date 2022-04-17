ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Turkish cbank raises mandatory exporters’ FX revenue conversion rate to 40pc

Reuters 17 Apr, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank said on Friday it raised the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the central bank to 40% from 25%, a move designed to prop up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In January, the government mandated exporters to sell 25% of their foreign currency revenues to the central bank, which is seeking to bulk up its reserves depleted during a currency crisis late last year.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the authorities were considering raising the threshold to as much as 50% though no decisions were made at the time.

foreign currency foreign exchange reserves Turkey’s central bank currency crisis

