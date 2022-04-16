KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,352 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,204 tonnes of import cargo and 74,148 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,204 comprised of 28,542 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,207 tonnes of DAP and 36,455 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,148 tonnes comprised of 60,748 tonnes of containerized cargo, 161 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,850 tonnes of Corn, 739 tonnes of Rice and 9,650 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 6474 containers comprising of 2022 containers import and 4452 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 582 of 20’s and 720 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1033 of 20’s and 1267 of 40’s loaded containers while 105 of 20’s and 390 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Sea Wolf, MT Quetta and X-Press Bardsey have berth at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships namely, Afra Laurel, Teera Bhum, Sea Max Westport, Oel Kedarnath and FMT Efes have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely, Gulf Pearl, MT Karachi, Osaka, Oocl Charleston, Evanthia, Ap Drziv, yasa Aysen, Apl Antwerp, Northern Dedication, One Henry Judson and Hyundai Privilege were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Three ships namely, Northern Javelin, Al Wajbah and Fulham Road Carrying Containers, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday 14th April-2022 (.) Meanwhile two more ships, Wawasan Topaz and Jag pavitra Carrying Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier ‘Borno’ left the Port on Friday morning, while another Container vessel ‘Safmarine Ngami’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 193,652tonnes, comprising 144,965 tonnes imports cargo and 48,687 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,628` Containers (1,142 TEUs Imports and 2,486 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A Container vessel CMA CGM Orfeo is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday 15th April-2022.

