PCB announces busy 12-month schedule for men and women’s teams

The men’s national cricket team is scheduled to play seven Tests, 17 ODIs and a minimum of 25 T20Is in the next 12 months as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed upcoming international commitments.

Two of the seven ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be against Sri Lanka, three against England, and two against New Zealand. Similarly, 12 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches will be versus the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and New Zealand (three each), and five more against New Zealand next year.

In the shortest format of the game, the Pakistan men’s side will feature in the ACC Asia Cup T20 in August/September and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 from October 15 to November 15 where they are guaranteed a minimum of five T20Is each.

Outside the two events, the men’s team will play seven T20Is against England, three against West Indies, and five against New Zealand.

The women’s national side has a demanding and challenging 12 months.

The women’s side will feature in three ICC Women’s Championship series matches against Sri Lanka, Ireland (both at home) and Australia (away), the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the 19th Asian Games in Guangzhou, the ACC Women’s T20 Cup (venue TBC), the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2023 South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 South Africa.

In addition to this, Pakistan will take on Ireland and Australia in a triangular T20 series in Belfast in the lead up to the Birmingham Games.

At this stage, Pakistan Shaheens’ participation in the 19th Asian Games is confirmed, though efforts are being made to add a few more series so that there are more opportunities for players who are knocking at the doors of the national side.

While there is more international cricket for the men’s and women’s sides as compared to the 2021-22 season, Pakistan is set to host more international cricket in the coming season.

West Indies, England, and New Zealand men’s sides will tour Pakistan twice each, while Sri Lanka and Ireland women will visit Pakistan in May/June and October/November.

This exciting and back-to-back international cricket will be in addition to the 2022-23 domestic cricket season, which will run concurrently with the international season. In the 2021-22 season, the PCB delivered 314 matches in 12 tournaments between September 2021 and April 2022.

Details and schedules of the 2022-23 domestic cricket season will be announced in due course.

Pakistan international commitments (May 2022-April 2023, dates/venues to be announced in due course)

24 May - 5 June - Sri Lanka Women in Karachi (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

5-12 June - West Indies Men in Rawalpindi (3 ODIs)

Jul-Aug - Pakistan Men to Sri Lanka (2 Tests & 3 ODIs)

12-24 Jul - Pakistan Women to Belfast for tri-series (4T20Is)

25 Jul-8 Aug - Pakistan Women for Birmingham Commonwealth Games (7 T20Is)

Aug – Pakistan Men to Netherlands (three ODIs)

1-17 Sept – Pakistan Men to Sri Lanka for ACC T20 Cup (5 T20Is)

10-25 Sep – Pakistan Women and Pakistan Shaheens to Gangzhou, China, for 19th Asia Games

Sep-Oct – England Men to Pakistan (7 T20Is)

Oct - ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup (8 T20Is, venue TBC)

15 Oct-15 Nov - ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, (5 T20Is)

30 Oct-19 Nov - Ireland Women to Lahore/Karachi (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

Nov-Dec - England Men to Pakistan (3 Tests)

Dec-Jan - New Zealand Men to Pakistan (2 Tests & 3 ODIs)

4 Jan-1 Feb - Pakistan Women to Australia (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

Jan - West Indies Men to Pakistan (3 T20Is)

Jan-Feb - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa

2-26 Feb - ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

Apr-May – New Zealand Men to Pakistan (5 ODIs & 5 T20Is)