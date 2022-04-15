ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Markets

PSX ends week on positive note, KSE-100 inches up 0.25%

  • The index gains 4.85% on a weekly basis, 'posting highest growth rate in two years,' says Topline Securities
BR Web Desk 15 Apr, 2022

Another positive session was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index managed to end the week with a gain of 0.25%.

During the day, the index swayed both ways in search of direction as it gathered 301 points, recording an intraday high of 46,785.34.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 46,601.54, a gain of 117.11 points or 0.25%. The benchmark index gained 4.85% on a weekly basis, “posting the highest growth rate in two years,” said Topline Securities.

“We expect the relief rally to continue, with prospects of the KSE-100 reaching 48,000 - 50,000 points in the near term,” said Intermarket Securities Limited.

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

On the economic front, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $449 million (level last seen on June 19, 2020) on WoW basis, shared SBP. Net reserves with the central bank fell by $470 million on WoW basis.

On the corporate front, building materials manufacturer Dadex informed the bourse that Abu Talib H.K Dada has been appointed as chairman of the Dadex Eternit Limited with effect from April 14, 2022, in place of Sikander Dada.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included fertilizer (57.83 points), banking (41.33 points) and oil and gas exploration (29.32 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 365.79 million from 494.94 million on Thursday. However, the value of shares declined to Rs9.13 billion from Rs11.68 billion recorded in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 71.32 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom Limited with 31.66 million shares, and Ghani Global Holdings with 24.97 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Friday, of which 161 registered an increase, 155 recorded a fall, and 19 remained unchanged.

