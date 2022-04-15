ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.15%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.39%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
FNEL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.88%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.39%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.52%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
TREET 37.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.13%)
TRG 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.53%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.3 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,563 Increased By 78.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool, Man City face defining moment in FA Cup clash

AFP 15 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Liverpool will put their unprecedented quadruple bid on the line against treble-chasing Manchester City on Saturday in an FA Cup semi-final that will make or break one club’s dream of football immortality.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in contention to become the first English team to win all four major trophies in one season.

They lifted the League Cup in February and advanced to the last four of the Champions League after surviving a late scare in their quarter-final second leg against Benfica on Wednesday.

With Liverpool expected to see off Spanish side Villarreal in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition, it is Premier League leaders City who will provide the major obstacle to their ambitions.

City are just one point ahead of their title rivals in the Premier League with seven games left after last weekend’s 2-2 draw.

Pep Guardiola’s team are also in the hunt for the Champions League crown and could face Liverpool in the final if they beat Real Madrid in the semis.

City have a rare feat of their own to aim for as they seek to become only the second English side to win the prized treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The grand goals of both City and Liverpool mean the stakes could not be higher when they clash for the second time within a week, this time at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea in extra time to reach semi-finals

One team will leave the national stadium on a high, the other having to quickly refocus.

Having closed the gap to City from a 14-point margin in January, Liverpool are living up to Klopp’s desire to be as “annoying as possible” to the Premier League champions.

Their two league meetings this season both ended in 2-2 draws and it could take extra-time and penalties to separate them this weekend.

“City were really strong last week, we were not at our best,” said Klopp. “I would like to see a game where we are at our best as well.”

He added: “The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but I really think in a couple of positions we are really able to perform on a completely different level.”

‘Many difficult games’

As Klopp concedes, Liverpool were slightly fortunate to escape the Etihad Stadium unscathed last Sunday but they could have a significant advantage for the rematch.

Klopp was able to start with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk on the bench for Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Benfica, keeping his three key players fresh for the latest City showdown.

In contrast, City were left battered and bruised after an ill-tempered 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Although City progressed to the last four, Guardiola said they are in “big trouble” after Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker limped off injured and Phil Foden finished the game with a bandaged head.

City were planning to travel straight to London from Madrid to prepare for the Liverpool match but their Spanish midfielder Rodri admitted the hectic schedule was taking its toll.

“The calendar is crazy. We’ve had these two games against Atletico, the other day against Liverpool. You have to work 100 percent and now we have Liverpool again, too many difficult games at the same time but it is what it is,” he said.

“We have to refresh our minds, recover and give the best shape in the next game.”

In Sunday’s semi-final, Chelsea face Crystal Palace looking to show they have recovered from their painful Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

Chelsea overturned a 3-1 first leg deficit to lead 4-3 on aggregate in the Bernabeu on Tuesday, only for Real to grab a late equaliser and dump the holders out with an extra-time winner.

Liverpool Klopp's FA Cup semi-final

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool, Man City face defining moment in FA Cup clash

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories