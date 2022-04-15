Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Acting Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Qasim Suri, has accepted the resignations of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNA), according to a notification of the National Assembly Secretariat dated 13 April 2022.

There is total of 155 PTI members of which resignations of 123 members have been accepted by the Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri. As many as 22 PTI disgruntled MNAs have already announced that they would not resign from the Lower House of the Parliament; while the remaining 10 PTI MNAs have yet not resigned.

According to the sources, MNAs from Punjab who have not resigned are Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf from Jhelum, Amir Sultan Cheema from Sargodha, Afzal Dhandla from Bhakkar, Ghulam Muhammad from Chiniot, Asim Nazir from Faisalabad, Nawab Sher Wasir, Raja Riaz from Faisalabad, Riaz Fatyana from Toba Tek Singh, Ghulam BB Bharwana from Jhang, and Rai Murtaza Iqbal from Chichawatni.

The PIT MNAs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who have not resigned are Prince Nawaz Khan Alai from Batgram, Saleh Muhammad from Mansehra, Noor Alam Khan from Peshawar, Jawad Hussain from Orakzai. Other MNAs who have not resigned are Mohammadmian Soomro from Jacobabad, Amir Liaquat from Karachi, Nuzhat Pathan from reserved woman seat, and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani from minority seat.

Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri from Balochistan and Muhammad Khan Jamali Jaffarabad have yet to resign from their seats.

Qasim Suri didn’t resign, NA Secretariat clarifies

According to details, the PTI members had given their resignation to the speaker on the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to an order by the Acting Speaker National Assembly, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, “I (acting speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri) have received resignations of 125 Members National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as earlier announced in the House by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader, PTI on 11th April 2022. I have perused all of the resignations and reached to the conclusion that all of them except resignation of Prince Muhammad Nawaz Alai, NA-12 and Jawad Hussain, NA-47, are genuine and given voluntarily. Hence, in the light of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, I accept these 123 resignations and order to notify the same in the Gazette.”

However, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said in his tweet on Thursday that the National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification to accept the resignations.

The notification further described as “the following members of the National Assembly have resigned their seats by writing under their hand addressed to the Speaker National Assembly: Dr Haider Ali Shah, Murad Saeed, Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Junaid Akbar, Sher Akbar Khan, Ali Khan Jadoon, Usman Khan Tarakai, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Malik Anwar Taj, Fazal Muhammad, Pervez Khattak, Imran Khattak, Arbab Amir Ayub, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Sher Ali Arbab, Shaukat Ali, Sheharyar Afridi, Shahid Ahmad, Ali Amin Khan, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Mohammad lqbal Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Umer, Tahir Sadiq, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Fawad Ahmed, Faiz ul Hassan, Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Umar Aslam Khan, Malik Muhammad Amir Doger, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai and Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others.

It is to be noted that the PTI members of the National Assembly had announced to resign from their seats when Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had excused from presiding over the session as the PTI members were of the view that Shehbaz Sharif’s government has been formed under an ‘external conspiracy’.

