Qasim Suri didn’t resign, NA Secretariat clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday clarified that Deputy Speaker didn’t resign from his office.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar had resigned from his office on Sunday ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri didn’t resign and he will chair the National Assembly session on Monday (tomorrow). Acting Speaker Suri today visited the National Assembly Secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that former speaker Asad Qaisar yesterday while showing the threatening letter in the National Assembly and offered,” I have the letter, if anyone wants to see it?”

“It is my constitutional duty to protect the state of Pakistan, it might be my last session of the house to chair,” he said. “I am bound on oath for the constitution of Pakistan”. “We have to stand for our sovereignty”, he said.

After Asad Qaisar’s stepping down, the speaker’s seat was held by the member of the panel of chair Ayaz Sadiq, who conducted voting on the no-confidence motion.