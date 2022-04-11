ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Pakistan

Qasim Suri didn’t resign, NA Secretariat clarifies

NNI 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday clarified that Deputy Speaker didn’t resign from his office.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar had resigned from his office on Sunday ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri didn’t resign and he will chair the National Assembly session on Monday (tomorrow). Acting Speaker Suri today visited the National Assembly Secretariat.

It is pertinent to mention here that former speaker Asad Qaisar yesterday while showing the threatening letter in the National Assembly and offered,” I have the letter, if anyone wants to see it?”

“It is my constitutional duty to protect the state of Pakistan, it might be my last session of the house to chair,” he said. “I am bound on oath for the constitution of Pakistan”. “We have to stand for our sovereignty”, he said.

After Asad Qaisar’s stepping down, the speaker’s seat was held by the member of the panel of chair Ayaz Sadiq, who conducted voting on the no-confidence motion.

NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri National Assembly secretariat

