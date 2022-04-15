Hamza for free, transparent CM election on 16th

LAHORE: The candidate of joint opposition for the office of Punjab chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz, has requested Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari to ensure holding of CM’s election in a free and transparent manner and also allow independent observers and media to cover the assembly session on April 16.

In a letter to Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, who is presiding officer for the election of CM, Hamza also annexed copy of LHC order requesting him not to stop any member from casting vote on Election Day. It was also requested to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the security of assembly members.

PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar said that in the letter it has also been requested to allow the representatives of international media, independent observers, representatives of FAFEN, PILDAT and ECP to witness the Assembly proceedings.

Hamza also alleged that secretary Punjab Assembly is abusing his office and colluding with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. It was requested to ensure that the Secretary or any other person is not able to create hindrance in the free and fair election.

PML-N chief whip in Punjab Assembly Khalil Tahir Sindhu told media that Pervaiz Elahi is afraid of holding CM election. As per LHC directions, no member can be restrained from casting vote on April 16, he said, adding: “We have support of requisite members of MPAs in the election of CM.

Khalil Tahir, who was accompanied by Pir Ashraf Rasool, Col Tariq (Retd) and Irfan Doultana slammed torture on army officer and demanded action against the delinquents.

He said propaganda campaign is being run by our opponents but they will not succeed in their designs.

He warned Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi that any decision to suspend the membership of the legislators of the opposition will not be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022