ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turks’ forex holdings at $215.62bn as of April 8

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkish locals’ foreign exchange and gold holdings edged down to $215.62 billion in the week to April 8, data showed on Thursday, but they rose $766 million when adjusted for the parity effect with corporates dumping the lira.

Corporates bought $1.07 billion of foreign currencies when adjusted for the parity effect, while individuals sold $303 million, central bank data show.

Locals’ forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% of its value against the dollar last year.

Turkey’s central bank to hold rates steady despite 61% inflation

They stood at $215.98 billion on April 1.

Authorities have been urging corporates to convert their foreign exchange savings under a scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation. The scheme was announced in December to stem the currency crisis and reverse a years-long dollarisation trend.

Turkish central bank Turkish GDP Turkish locals' foreign exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Turks’ forex holdings at $215.62bn as of April 8

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

SBP's reserves fall another $470mn, now stand at $10.85bn

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

System generating 50pc less electricity

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Oil prices fall as market weighs mixed supply signals

Shanghai cases hit peak as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs

Read more stories