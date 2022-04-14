ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

  • Shehbaz Sharif expresses dismay over delay on the project, which was initiated by his party PML-N back in 2017
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into why work on a metro bus project that is meant to take passengers from the city of Islamabad to the New Islamabad International Airport (IIA) has been delayed.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the PM visited the Peshawar Mor station of the Islamabad metro bus service at 7am on Wednesday to review progress of the project, which was initiated by Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz in 2017.

He was briefed on developments by officials from the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Capital Development Authority.

PM Sharif termed the delay in the project "severe negligence", pointing out that Rs16 billion rupees had been spent on the project so far.

Peshawar Mor to IIA: CDA to start metro bus service from March 15

He also advised authorities in charge to ensure the buses included racks to accommodate luggage of the passengers going to the airport.

The NHA launched work on the 25.6-km-long track from Peshawar Mor to the IIA in January 2017. The project was supposed to finish in August 2018 but was delayed due to the slow release of funds.

A total of 20 metro buses are meant to run on this route daily from 7am to 11pm. The service is meant to provide cheap and comfortable rides to passengers, citizens and employees travelling from Islamabad to the IIA.

During his visit, the PM also said a free metro bus service should run for commuters during Ramazan.

