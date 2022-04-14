PTI MPs’ resignations not accepted yet: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that the only solution to the ongoing political situation in the country was holding fresh elections.

In a tweet, he said that all the members of the PTI had resigned and resignations of all the members were handed over to the Speaker’s office.

He said that now delaying tactics were being used and their resignations have not been accepted so far.

