ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Large number of people offer Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid

Press Release 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people hailing from twin cities are offering Namaz-e-Taraweeh on daily basis at Faisal Masjid, who have been provided every possible facility due to special arrangements made by Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy as per directions of H E Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, president of the International Islamic University.

According to Incharge Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman, Dawah Academy has made special arrangements for the faithful. He apprised that Qari Muhammad Nauman and Qari Ehsanullah are

Aima for namaz-e-Taraweeh. #

He told that the Dawah Academy shall also hold Qiyamullail in the last decade of the Holy month of Ramazan. On the directives of IIU President, In-charge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid also visited the Faisal Masjid and reviewed the arrangements for Namaz-e-Taraweeh.

Meanwhile, In the light of the special directions of IIU President, Dawah Academy has also finalized special arrangements for the mutakifeen as large number of faithful shall sit for Aitikaf at Faisal Masjid in the last ten days of Ramazan. H E Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has desired that no stone shall be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful.

