Large number of people offer Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people hailing from twin cities are offering Namaz-e-Taraweeh on daily basis at Faisal Masjid, who have been provided every possible facility due to special arrangements made by Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy as per directions of H E Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, president of the International Islamic University.

According to Incharge Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman, Dawah Academy has made special arrangements for the faithful. He apprised that Qari Muhammad Nauman and Qari Ehsanullah are

Aima for namaz-e-Taraweeh. #

He told that the Dawah Academy shall also hold Qiyamullail in the last decade of the Holy month of Ramazan. On the directives of IIU President, In-charge Protocol and Public Relations, Nasir Farid also visited the Faisal Masjid and reviewed the arrangements for Namaz-e-Taraweeh.

Meanwhile, In the light of the special directions of IIU President, Dawah Academy has also finalized special arrangements for the mutakifeen as large number of faithful shall sit for Aitikaf at Faisal Masjid in the last ten days of Ramazan. H E Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has desired that no stone shall be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful.

