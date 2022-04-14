CSS orientation session held at Turbat University

TURBAT: Department of Economics, University of Turbat organised a motivational session on Central Superior Services (CSS) at UoT’s video conference room on Wednesday.

The session was conducted by Bakhtiar Ismail on the request of Economics Department, University of Turbat. Bakhtiar Ismail is currently serving as an Assistant Commissioner in Khanewal, Punjab. He qualified PCS in 2016 and CSS examination in 2017 and remained topper in Balochistan. He is gold medalist in M.Sc. Anthropology from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

The resource person of the session Bakhtiar Ismail started session with introducing the major and other subjects required for CSS examination.

Besides sharing methods of preparation and attempting papers in CSS examination, he also continued to quote his experiences and success story with the students. He also shared elementary information regarding various services including Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP).

