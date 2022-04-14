NTDC raises questions over energy conservation target assumptions

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has raised questions on energy conservation targets assumptions by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) in its National Energy Efficiency and Conservation (NEEC) Policy 2022. NTDC, in a letter to NEECA, has acknowledged that energy efficiency and conservation targets are very vital building block for the long-term energy and demand (electricity) forecast. This forecast is a very key input for Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).

According to NTDC, its experts have thoroughly analyzed the targets and have raised some questions over the methodology and assumptions considered to formulate those targets. These questions are as follows: (i) the growth rate of energy savings from year 2019-20 to 2020-21 is 80%, from 2020-21 to 2021-22 is 72% and from 2021-22 to 2022-23 is 42%, which is quite aggressive and seems unrealistic. Now that 2019-20 is past the question is has NEECA assessed whether the energy saving target of 1215 GWh been achieved or not. Because it will provide further baseline to adjust the targets for the next years ;(ii) yearly 39% increase in Light Emitting Doide ( LEDs) and one million increases in fans is considered. Either it is through a market survey or based on the historical trend, share details of this survey/ assumption ; and (iii) the sector-wise average number of lights installed per customer is given where the type of light is further segregated into LED, Compact Fluorescent Lamp ( CFL) , Traffic Lights (TfL) and General Lighting Service ( GLS). Apprise NTDC with source of this data.

NTDC has asked NEECA to address its questions at the earliest. NTDC has also requested NEECA to nominate one focal person, with whom NTDC can coordinate.

The first draft of the NEEC Policy 2022 was presented to the Secretary, power Division/Chairman of the NEECA Board on December 3, 2021. It was advised by the Chairman of the NEECA Board to share the draft NEEC Policy with all the concerned Ministries, Entities and private sector stakeholders at the earliest for their comments, feedback and to complete the country-wide consultations. The policy draft was revised in light of feedback received from Policy Wing (Power Division) and was sent to more than 200 stakeholders at National and provincial level for their comments and feedback. NEECA has completed the stakeholder consultations on draft NEEC Policy 2022. The stakeholder consultations lasted for 23 days in cities with a total number of 438 participants from academia, industry, civil society, banks, and media, different tiers of Government, Development Authorities, Chamber of Commerce, Farmer and Manufacturer Associations.

A total of 62 comments were received from various Ministries, think tanks, industrial associations and international donor agencies. In order to receive the comments and suggestions from the public at large, it was advertised in all national dailies to provide comments and feedback on draft NEEC Policy 2022. An online link was also maintained on NEECA website for comments and feedback on draft NEEC Policy 2022.

