ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NTDC raises questions over energy conservation target assumptions

Mushtaq Ghumman 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has raised questions on energy conservation targets assumptions by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) in its National Energy Efficiency and Conservation (NEEC) Policy 2022. NTDC, in a letter to NEECA, has acknowledged that energy efficiency and conservation targets are very vital building block for the long-term energy and demand (electricity) forecast. This forecast is a very key input for Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).

According to NTDC, its experts have thoroughly analyzed the targets and have raised some questions over the methodology and assumptions considered to formulate those targets. These questions are as follows: (i) the growth rate of energy savings from year 2019-20 to 2020-21 is 80%, from 2020-21 to 2021-22 is 72% and from 2021-22 to 2022-23 is 42%, which is quite aggressive and seems unrealistic. Now that 2019-20 is past the question is has NEECA assessed whether the energy saving target of 1215 GWh been achieved or not. Because it will provide further baseline to adjust the targets for the next years ;(ii) yearly 39% increase in Light Emitting Doide ( LEDs) and one million increases in fans is considered. Either it is through a market survey or based on the historical trend, share details of this survey/ assumption ; and (iii) the sector-wise average number of lights installed per customer is given where the type of light is further segregated into LED, Compact Fluorescent Lamp ( CFL) , Traffic Lights (TfL) and General Lighting Service ( GLS). Apprise NTDC with source of this data.

NTDC has asked NEECA to address its questions at the earliest. NTDC has also requested NEECA to nominate one focal person, with whom NTDC can coordinate.

The first draft of the NEEC Policy 2022 was presented to the Secretary, power Division/Chairman of the NEECA Board on December 3, 2021. It was advised by the Chairman of the NEECA Board to share the draft NEEC Policy with all the concerned Ministries, Entities and private sector stakeholders at the earliest for their comments, feedback and to complete the country-wide consultations. The policy draft was revised in light of feedback received from Policy Wing (Power Division) and was sent to more than 200 stakeholders at National and provincial level for their comments and feedback. NEECA has completed the stakeholder consultations on draft NEEC Policy 2022. The stakeholder consultations lasted for 23 days in cities with a total number of 438 participants from academia, industry, civil society, banks, and media, different tiers of Government, Development Authorities, Chamber of Commerce, Farmer and Manufacturer Associations.

A total of 62 comments were received from various Ministries, think tanks, industrial associations and international donor agencies. In order to receive the comments and suggestions from the public at large, it was advertised in all national dailies to provide comments and feedback on draft NEEC Policy 2022. An online link was also maintained on NEECA website for comments and feedback on draft NEEC Policy 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NTDC IGCEP NEECA NEEC energy conservation

Comments

1000 characters

NTDC raises questions over energy conservation target assumptions

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement

‘We recognise that Pakistan plays key role in region’: US

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Read more stories