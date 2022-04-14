Shahbaz Gill made Imran Khan’s chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been appointed as the chief of staff of the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The notification of his appointment was issued on Wednesday.

Gill had served as a special assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan under the last PTI government, which was overthrown as a result of the opposition’s no-confidence motion a few days ago.

On the night between April 9 and April 10, 2022 when voting on the motion was taking place in the National Assembly, his name was placed on no-fly list only to be removed on Tuesday, April 12 on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).