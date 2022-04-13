ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK midcaps slip as inflation hits 3-decade high; Tesco slides

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

UK midcaps slipped on Wednesday after data showed annual inflation last month rose to a three-decade high, intensifying a cost-of-living squeeze faced by households and hit to the profits of supermarket companies like Tesco.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index ended 0.1% lower, extending its year-to-date loss to 10.7% on concerns about the economic outlook due to surging price pressures.

Britain’s consumer price inflation (CPI) leapt to 7% in March, sharper than a forecast 6.7% increase, and ramping up doubts about how aggressive the Bank of England will move to tighten its monetary policy.

Rolls-Royce, defensives drag down UK’s blue-chip index

Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to 5.7% last month from 5.2% in February.

“Inflation is now everywhere. Price rises are broad-based and gaining momentum … this, we think, will shift the conversation away from March’s more dovish policy message,” Deutsche Bank senior economist Sanjay Raja said in a note.

“The intensifying cost of living crisis will only add to the UK’s recession risks, something we think the MPC (monetary policy committee) will be carefully watching as we move into Q2-2022.”

Tesco fell 2% to weigh the most on the FTSE 100 after Britain’s biggest retailer warned of a drop in profits this financial year due to the tough economic conditions and pressure on consumers alike.

Shares of rivals Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Ocado Group slipped between 2.1% and 2.6%.

The FTSE 100 inched up 0.1%, with oil major Shell and miners Glencore and Anglo American rising between 0.7% and 1.2%.

A jump in sterling in the wake of inflation data also capped gains on the blue-chip index, which houses large dollar earning companies like Diageo.

British Airways parent IAG rose 3.8% to top the FTSE 100 index. Its U.S. peer Delta Air Lines said robust consumer demand not only helped it post a “solid” profit in the month of March, but is also allowing the carrier to offset soaring fuel costs with higher fares.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK midcaps slip as inflation hits 3-decade high; Tesco slides

Will request China to incorporate KCR into CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Miftah Ismail likely to be named finance chief: report

Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in India-US statement

Rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar, appreciates to 181.82

SBP says will now observe six-day working week

Expect continuation of healthy military-to-military relations with Pakistani armed forces: Pentagon

Profit-taking witnessed at PSX, KSE-100 falls 0.52%

US Treasury Secretary warns China over its stance on Russia

Outlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink: World Bank

Oil prices extend gains with falling supplies in focus

Read more stories