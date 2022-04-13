ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck say cannot confirm talks on Russian stake sale

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

Daimler Truck and former parent Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said they could not confirm talks on a possible sale of Mercedes-Benz’s stake in Russian vehicle and engine maker Kamaz to top shareholder Rostec, dismissing an earlier report.

TASS news agency had cited Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov as saying it was in talks with Mercedes-Benz to acquire the carmaker’s stake in Kamaz.

“We cannot confirm the TASS report,” a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said. “As far as we are aware there are no talks ongoing with Rostec,” a Daimler Truck spokesperson added.

Mercedes-Benz bets on India’s nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales

Rostec holds 49.9% of Kamaz shares, according to Kamaz’s website. Mercedes-Benz, formerly Daimler AG, holds 15%. The remaining 20.81% are held by Cyprus-registered company Avtoinvest.

Avtoinvest could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mercedes-Benz AG, which at the time was Daimler AG, took over a 15% stake in Kamaz from Daimler Truck in September 2021 with a view to returning it to Daimler Truck after the truckmaker was spun off from the carmaker in December last year.

After the spin-off, Daimler AG was renamed Mercedes-Benz AG. However, approval was needed from Russian regulators, as well as Kamaz’s other shareholders, before the share could be returned to Daimler Truck, its CEO Martin Daum said in late March.

Daimler Truck freezes cooperation with Russia’s Kamaz

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz said talks with Russian regulators had not been finalised.

Like many other companies, Daimler Truck froze its business in Russia in February following Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, suspending its joint venture with Kamaz, which produces trucks, buses and Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

Mercedes-Benz Daimler Truck Russian vehicle

