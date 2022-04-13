ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Meta to take nearly half of sales made by its metaverse creators as fees

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will charge creators around 47.5% on sales of digital assets and experiences made inside the company’s virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds.

The overall charge comprises of 30% hardware platform fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games meant for its virtual reality headsets, and a further 17.5% cut as its Horizon platform fees, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Monday, the tech giant said it would start testing tools for creators to sell digital assets and in turn make money on Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has been a critic of Apple Inc’s app store fees of 30%, but Meta’s latest move to charge creators nearly half their sales on its own platform has angered many of them.

The Facebook parent company, which changed its name to Meta last year, has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality to reflect its new bet on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialize and play.

Meta’s Horizon Worlds, an expansive VR social platform, and Horizon Venues, which is focused on virtual events, are early iterations of metaverse-like spaces.

Facebook Inc Digital Assets Meta

