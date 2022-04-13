ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Man beaten after he assails PTI dissident

Fazal Sher 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Noor Alam Khan – a dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA along with a senator from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and former deputy speaker NA Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday thrashed an elderly man mercilessly inside Marriott Hotel, after he called him “a turncoat”.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where Alam, Kundi, and Khokhar could be seen thrashing the elderly man. The incident took place during an Iftar dinner at the hotel when the three were having an Iftar dinner along with PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The three jumped at the elderly man in an aggressive manner after he chanted slogans of “lota” or turncoat for Alam, the PTI dissident, who is facing public backlash after he switched loyalty in wake of the no-trust move against the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The hotel staff rescued the man and shifted him to another hall. Former minister PTI leader Hammad Azhar strongly condemned the incident, saying this is unacceptable and anyone resorting to manhandling of citizens will not be tolerated.

The guests present inside the hotel also condemned the beating up of the elderly man, saying these so-called lawmakers should be ashamed of what they had done with their party. They said that political careers of the turncoats have already come to a close and they should be ready to face the anger of the people.

