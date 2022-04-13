Man beaten after he assails PTI dissident

ISLAMABAD: Noor Alam Khan – a dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA along with a senator from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and former deputy speaker NA Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday thrashed an elderly man mercilessly inside Marriott Hotel, after he called him “a turncoat”.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where Alam, Kundi, and Khokhar could be seen thrashing the elderly man. The incident took place during an Iftar dinner at the hotel when the three were having an Iftar dinner along with PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The three jumped at the elderly man in an aggressive manner after he chanted slogans of “lota” or turncoat for Alam, the PTI dissident, who is facing public backlash after he switched loyalty in wake of the no-trust move against the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The hotel staff rescued the man and shifted him to another hall. Former minister PTI leader Hammad Azhar strongly condemned the incident, saying this is unacceptable and anyone resorting to manhandling of citizens will not be tolerated.

The guests present inside the hotel also condemned the beating up of the elderly man, saying these so-called lawmakers should be ashamed of what they had done with their party. They said that political careers of the turncoats have already come to a close and they should be ready to face the anger of the people.

