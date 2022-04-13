ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
PropTech platform initiates recruitment drive

Recorder Report 13 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first revolutionary PropTech platform while initiating a recruitment drive organised a Career Fair that was attended by a large number of students. The stalls at Career Fair had an impressive turnout, with students curious to know about the company’s operational culture, work environment and how it looks to integrate fresh graduates.

DAO PropTech team received an overwhelming response, with pertinent questions regarding the digital platform like how it works, the company’s aim and how it looks to introduce new advancement in the real estate sector.

Sara Qazi, Head of HR at DAO PropTech informed that it’s encouraging to see how the start-up culture has taken the country by storm. “We are lucky to have such enthusiastic and diverse young minds entering our workforce”, she added.

DAO PropTech treats everyone as a partner instead of an employee and individual growth of the people drives collective growth as an organization, she said.

She said that the real estate industry in Pakistan has seen a vibrant lift in the past decade, with people also adopting it as a secondary career to their lives, adding both value and income to their households. The dynamics of real estate in Pakistan are changing as people become more tech-savvy and demand transparency; indeed, this industry needs a reform, she added.

DAO PropTech is set to revolutionize this sector by providing the necessary digital disruption for the evolution of real estate in Pakistan. In the search of young minds, who resonate with their ideology and philosophy, DAO PropTech participated in career fairs in the top universities in the country including NUST, GIKI and LUMS.

