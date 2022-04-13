ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
In three months: ITP organises 1,624 road safety education workshops

APP 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimise violation of rules through educating road users and the force arranged 1,624 road safety workshops during the last three months.

These traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations.

In a bid to educate motorists on the correct traffic procedures, SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP is arranging such workshops. The purpose is to create awareness about consequences of violating traffic rules including over speeding, one-wheeling, using inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving and lane violation.

He said this effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help protect the lives and property of road users. The SSP (Traffic) said road safety workshops were being arranged in government and private organizations, including educational institutions, to sensitize road users about various traffic rules. The awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to educate road users how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling.

The SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that these teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about safety.

Those motorbike riders driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed metres are being cautioned. They are being urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired. He explained that a number of motorbike riders suffer road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators.

He said that ITP FM Radio 92.4 e is regularly airing programs to apprise transporters, drivers and citizen on traffic law and safety measures. He said that pamphlets are being distributed among the road users urging them to follow traffic rules and help ITP in its efforts to ensure traffic discipline in the city. An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through cooperation of citizens, he added.

Islamabad Traffic Police road safety education workshops

