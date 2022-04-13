ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Dr James Shera gets honorary degree from Coventry University

APP 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Coventry University in the United Kingdom has awarded British-Pakistani educationist and former mayor of Rugby Dr James Shera an honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding contribution to inter-faith harmony and multi-cultural education.

In a news release, Dr James, who was also honoured with Sitara-e-Pakistan, said he was delighted to share the achievement in recognition of his “outstanding continued imminent services” for the last 40 years.

Dr Shera said his political and social achievements reflected his commitment and priority towards vulnerable individuals and communities throughout his career.

The ex-mayor of Rugby said he did his best to develop and integrate all sections of society by promoting intercultural harmony for peace and progression through dialogue.

He said he tried all these years to empower local communities through sharing the benefits of his key positions in different organizations and fields including the National Health Service, local Government and politics, education, corporate planning and strategic development, criminal justice, Voluntary and others.

According to the news release, Pakistani High Commission, London and highly prominent dignitaries also gave him tribute on their social media networking sites’ accounts.

“Privileged to witness award of honorary Doctorate for our very own Dr. James Shera MBE by the prestigious Coventry University; another feather in his cap,” said Dr. Faisal Aziz Deputy High Commissioner at Pakistani High Commission, London.

Dr Nafees Zakria, Ex-High Commissioner, Pakistani High Commission, London said Dr James Shera was an Iconic British Pakistani and an outstanding political figure who had been constantly elected as councillor for four decades and once as mayor of Rugby.

“I have the honour and privilege being his friend whose every act has been purposeful and reflected his love for Britain and Pakistan. His ideas and upholding of human values makes him a towering personality, Congratulation Shera sahab on recognition by the prestigious Coventry University,” Dr Nafees tweeted.

Rugby’s first Pakistani Mayor Dr James Shera, was presented with title of MBE (member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2007 for his services to the NHS and communities in the Midland.

