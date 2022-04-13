Dr James Shera gets honorary degree from Coventry University

ISLAMABAD: The Coventry University in the United Kingdom has awarded British-Pakistani educationist and former mayor of Rugby Dr James Shera an honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding contribution to inter-faith harmony and multi-cultural education.

In a news release, Dr James, who was also honoured with Sitara-e-Pakistan, said he was delighted to share the achievement in recognition of his “outstanding continued imminent services” for the last 40 years.

Dr Shera said his political and social achievements reflected his commitment and priority towards vulnerable individuals and communities throughout his career.

The ex-mayor of Rugby said he did his best to develop and integrate all sections of society by promoting intercultural harmony for peace and progression through dialogue.

He said he tried all these years to empower local communities through sharing the benefits of his key positions in different organizations and fields including the National Health Service, local Government and politics, education, corporate planning and strategic development, criminal justice, Voluntary and others.

According to the news release, Pakistani High Commission, London and highly prominent dignitaries also gave him tribute on their social media networking sites’ accounts.

“Privileged to witness award of honorary Doctorate for our very own Dr. James Shera MBE by the prestigious Coventry University; another feather in his cap,” said Dr. Faisal Aziz Deputy High Commissioner at Pakistani High Commission, London.

Dr Nafees Zakria, Ex-High Commissioner, Pakistani High Commission, London said Dr James Shera was an Iconic British Pakistani and an outstanding political figure who had been constantly elected as councillor for four decades and once as mayor of Rugby.

“I have the honour and privilege being his friend whose every act has been purposeful and reflected his love for Britain and Pakistan. His ideas and upholding of human values makes him a towering personality, Congratulation Shera sahab on recognition by the prestigious Coventry University,” Dr Nafees tweeted.

Rugby’s first Pakistani Mayor Dr James Shera, was presented with title of MBE (member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2007 for his services to the NHS and communities in the Midland.