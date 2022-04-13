ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy rains claim 45 lives in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: At least 45 people were killed after Monday’s intensely heavy rainfall in South Africa’s eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal flooded settlements, ravaged homes, swept away roads and displaced dozens, officials said on Tuesday.

The provincial government, which confirmed the number of dead, said in a statement the death toll could rise further and warned heavy rain would continue until evening in the coastal parts of the province.

Disaster management teams were evacuating people in areas where mudslides occurred and where buildings had collapsed, the province’s department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said.

Dozens of homes were washed away and several roads had caved in, hampering transportation and rescue operations. People were seen carrying some salvaged possessions to safer places as muddy waters gushed across streets.

The South African National Defence Force was asked to provide aerial support where necessary, the Cogta statement said.

The rains in KwaZulu-Natal also flooded a dam beyond capacity, making it impossible to operate a hydroelectric generator at power utility Eskom, Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter said in an online briefing.

South Africa’s biggest logistics and freight operator Transnet, which runs the Durban port, suspended operations across its terminals there as the deluge damaged a road and hindered access to the terminals, it said in a statement.

Floods around the coastal city of East London in January had killed at least 10 people and left hundreds homeless. Scientists suspect climate change has caused worsening floods and droughts along the eastern coastline.

The South African Weather Service declined to attribute the current spate of rainfall to climate change but said such heavy rain events could become more common.

In 2019, the Department of Environment drew up a plan for South Africa to adapt to climate change, which includes strengthening its preparedness to respond more quickly to weather disasters and help victims recover.

Heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal will considerably weaken by Wednesday, the weather department said, but added rains will return from Friday to Monday.

death toll heavy rains South African National Defence Force

Comments

1000 characters

Heavy rains claim 45 lives in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province

Third successive gain: Rupee's appreciation run against US dollar continues

Emergency basis: PM Shehbaz seeks proposals on economy from experts

Army huddle takes note of recent propaganda campaign against state institutions

Imran Khan to kick off campaign against 'imported govt' with Peshawar rally

Multiple people shot in New York subway station, 13 injured

US consumer prices increase most in 16-1/2 years in March

Fitch says Pakistan’s political volatility adds to external financing risk

Russian President Putin congratulates PM Shehbaz

Putin says peace talks with Ukraine are at dead end, goads the West

Volatility returns to bourse after historic gain, KSE-100 inches up 0.57%

Read more stories