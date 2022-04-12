Army huddle takes note of recent propaganda campaign against state institutions

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

He made these remarks while presiding over the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference at GHQ, which was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

“National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise,” it added.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

The forum expressed confidence in the leadership’s “well-considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost.”

It also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by officers and men of the armed forces to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

In his concluding remarks, General Bajwa said that the army is aware of its responsibilities and would continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.