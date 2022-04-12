ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan to kick off campaign against 'imported govt' with Peshawar rally

  • Rallies also planned in Karachi and Lahore
BR Web Desk 12 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that he will kick off a campaign against the "imported government" with a public rally in Peshawar.

"We would launch a campaign against the imported government imposed upon us through a foreign-funded conspiracy with a public rally at Ring Road Peshawar on Wednesday," Khan said in a video message released on Twitter.

This would be his first public interaction after he was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote over the weekend.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

“I would give a very important message to my people that a nation has to safeguard its freedom, its democracy itself. No foreign power, no army can ensure your independence if you are not ready to take it,” the former premier said.

The Peshawar rally is one of the many public processions planned by PTI throughout the country to peddle its narrative of "regime change" and mobilise masses for early elections.

Besides, the former ruling party has also announced a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi on Friday, April 16, and another one at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on Saturday, April 23.

Earlier on Monday, the PTI chairman urged people to come out in numbers to support his movement against the “puppet regime”.

He said that early election was the only way forward to “let the people decide, through fair and free elections, whom they want as their prime minister”.

PTI Imran Khan early election Peshawar rally

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan to kick off campaign against 'imported govt' with Peshawar rally

Third successive gain: Rupee's appreciation run against US dollar continues

Emergency basis: PM Shehbaz seeks proposals on economy from experts

Volatility returns to bourse after historic gain, KSE-100 inches up 0.57%

US consumer prices increase most in 16-1/2 years in March

Fitch says Pakistan’s political volatility adds to external financing risk

Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51 billion external debt

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

Govt should dissolve NAB, hold it accountable: Shahid Khaqan

Oil rises as Shanghai eases some COVID curbs, OPEC warns of tight supply

Read more stories