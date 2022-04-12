Imran Khan to kick off campaign against 'imported govt' with Peshawar rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that he will kick off a campaign against the "imported government" with a public rally in Peshawar.

"We would launch a campaign against the imported government imposed upon us through a foreign-funded conspiracy with a public rally at Ring Road Peshawar on Wednesday," Khan said in a video message released on Twitter.

This would be his first public interaction after he was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote over the weekend.

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

“I would give a very important message to my people that a nation has to safeguard its freedom, its democracy itself. No foreign power, no army can ensure your independence if you are not ready to take it,” the former premier said.

The Peshawar rally is one of the many public processions planned by PTI throughout the country to peddle its narrative of "regime change" and mobilise masses for early elections.

Besides, the former ruling party has also announced a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi on Friday, April 16, and another one at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on Saturday, April 23.

Earlier on Monday, the PTI chairman urged people to come out in numbers to support his movement against the “puppet regime”.

He said that early election was the only way forward to “let the people decide, through fair and free elections, whom they want as their prime minister”.