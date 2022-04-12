ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Apr 12, 2022
British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Reuters Updated 12 Apr, 2022

LONDON”A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative party was found guilty on Monday of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy after trying to force him to drink alcohol before assaulting him.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who represents the Wakefield area in northern England, had denied the allegation but was convicted of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008. The victim decided not to proceed with a complaint at the time, but when Ahmad Khan was elected to parliament in 2019, he pursued the case.

“In subsequent interviews with the police he was able to tell investigators more about what had taken place and I am pleased that the jury have accepted the victim’s compelling evidence about the offence committed by Khan,” said Rosemary Ainslie from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

