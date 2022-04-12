DC Hyderabad directs HDA, WASA to provide clean water to residents

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur-Rehman Memon while directing the officers of HDA and WASA to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Hyderabad and to improve drainage system said that it was the fundamental right of the people to have clean drinking water and better sanitation facilities.

He was presiding over a meeting on water supply and sewerage issues at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad today. MPA Nasir Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad, DG HDA, MD Wasa, Officers of Hesco and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

MPA Nasir Qureshi expressing his anger over MD Wasa Zahid Khemtiyo said that being elected public representatives it was our responsibility to resolve people’s problems and for same purpose whenever we called MD Wasa he did not even answer the phones of public representatives.

MD Wasa Zahid Khemtiyo informed the meeting that the main reason for the increase in these water supply and sewerage problems was electricity load shedding and non-payment of salaries to WASA employees for several months.

On which DG HDA assured payment of salaries to Wasa employees. He said that discussions were underway with Hesco regarding load shedding schedule and expressed hoped that load shedding schedule would be made soon through consultation so that water supply and drainage works could not be got affected.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that he himself visited the city and found that there was no close contact between HMC and Wasa officers which aggravated the problems. He said that we had to make our city clean and ensure supply of clean drinking water and added that strict action should be taken against the irresponsible officers.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur-Rehman Memon directed MD Wasa to resolve drainage issues and ensure supply of clean drinking water within a week and added that he would visit Hyderabad city in after a week along with MPA Nasir Qureshi and action would be taken against irresponsible officers and staff.

