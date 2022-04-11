ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

Russia will not pause its military operation in Ukraine for subsequent rounds of peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Russian officials say peace talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they would like, and have accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crimes allegations against Russian troops in Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again.

Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin had ordered to suspend military action during the first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in late February but that Moscow's position had changed since.

Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

"After we became convinced that the Ukrainians were not planning to reciprocate, a decision was made that during the next rounds of talks, there would be no pause (in military action) so long as a final agreement is not reached," Lavrov said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Lavrov last week accused Kyiv of presenting Moscow with an "unacceptable" draft peace deal that deviated from agreements the sides had previously reached. Kyiv dismissed Lavrov's comments at the time as a tactic to undermine Ukraine or divert attention from war crime accusations against Russian troops.

Russia to limit entry for ‘unfriendly’ states: Lavrov

In the interview aired on Monday, Lavrov also said that calls by Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, for the bloc to continue arming Kyiv marked a "very serious U-turn" in European policy.

Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Russian military Russian invasion Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

On political clarity, KSE-100 registers 1,700-point increase, its highest in history

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Rupee registers yet another gain, up 0.96% against US dollar

Moody’s maintains ‘stable outlook’ for Pakistan’s banking sector

Oil drops below $100 on reserves release and China lockdowns

SBP rebuts 'fake news' on 'large withdrawals' from Roshan Digital Accounts

NATO plans full-scale military presence at border, says Stoltenberg

Babar Azam bags his second ICC Player of the Month Award

Read more stories