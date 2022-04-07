ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Russia says Ukraine presented ‘unacceptable’ draft peace deal

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kyiv had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained “unacceptable” elements, but that Russia would nonetheless continue talks and press to secure its own requirements.

The Kremlin has said that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are not progressing as rapidly as it would like and has accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by focusing on war crimes allegations, which Moscow denies.

Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented a draft peace agreement to Russia on Wednesday but that it deviated from proposals both sides had previously agreed on.

Russia to limit entry for ‘unfriendly’ states: Lavrov

“Such inability to agree once again highlights Kyiv’s true intentions, its position of drawing out and even undermining the talks by moving away from the understandings reached,” Lavrov said, adding that Kyiv’s proposals were “unacceptable.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said that talks are needed but it is not willing to give up its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

Lavrov said Russia was now keen to continue with the talks and secure its own demands.

“Despite all the provocations, the Russian delegation will continue with the negotiation process, pressing for our own draft agreement that clearly and fully outlines our initial and key positions and requirements,” he said.

Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

