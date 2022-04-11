ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7.86%)
ASL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.47%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (15.06%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.08%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.85%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.19%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (6.68%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.9%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (23.26%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 211.9 (4.78%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,992 Increased By 1547 (3.48%)
KSE30 17,674 Increased By 659.9 (3.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

SEOUL: North Korea praised Kim Jong Un’s leadership in developing nuclear weapons, touted his political achievements, and unveiled new portraits and exhibitions to celebrate his 10 years in charge of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

Kim is considered to have assumed power when he was named supreme commander of the military after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in Dec. 2011.

Monday marks ten years since the younger Kim was elected as the top party and state leader.

The Kim family has ruled the one-party state for its entire history.

In a speech at a national meeting on Sunday, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials under Kim, praised the North Korean leader as “a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander.”

The events started a week of commemorations that will also include the 110-year anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder and Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, on Friday.

Commercial satellite imagery has shown North Korean troops practicing for a military parade that could be held this week.

Analysts also say there are signs that North Korea could display its ICBMs at the event.

Last month North Korea set alarm bells ringing in Seoul, Tokyo and Washington by conducting a full ICBM test for the first time since 2017, ending a self-imposed moratorium on such tests New construction has been spotted at North Korea’s nuclear test site, raising concerns that it could soon explode a weapon for the first time since 2017.

North Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks

Last week North Korea said it opposes war but will not hesitate to use its nuclear weapons if it is attacked by South Korea.

Choe called Kim “a peerless patriot and a great defender of peace” for making North Korea “a full-fledged military power equipped with all powerful physical means of self-defence.”

Under Kim North Korea conducted four of its six nuclear tests, and developed massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that analysts believe may be capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Despite facing unprecedented difficulties, Kim had opened up a new era for North Korea as a powerful socialist nation prospering and developing with self-sustenance and self-reliance, Choe said.

Kim has vowed to improve residents’ lives and tried to boost North Korea’s economy, but it suffered major contractions in recent years as it was battered by international sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather.

UN agencies have warned of possible humanitarian crises. State media unveiled a rare new official portrait of Kim on Sunday, and reported that a Pyongyang museum had opened a new exhibition to showcase the achievements of his “immortal leadership”.

“Ten years is a fine time for Kim to try and boost his cult of personality even higher,” Colin Zwirko, an analytical correspondent with NK News, which monitors North Korea, said on Twitter.

Kim Jong Un North Korea

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

Read more stories