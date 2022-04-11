Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhary has stated that his party members would resign from the National Assembly if their objections against nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif were not accepted.

While briefing media after the PTI Core Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Fawad Chaudhary, Farrukh Habib and Hammad Azhar said that their party would never accept what they called an “imported government”; rather it would launch a mass movement against ‘foreign conspiracy’ with its first public gathering from Peshawar on Wednesday

Fawad Chaudhary stated that the PTI has filed nomination paper of Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the Prime Minister slot to raise objections against nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif on the basis of cases against him. He said that if their objections were not considered, PTI would resign from the National Assembly.

However, he said that final decision with respect to en-masse resignation would be taken in consultation with the parliamentary committee meeting convened in the Bani Gala Sunday night. He claimed that most members of the parliamentary party members have already submitted their resignations to their party chairman.

He said the manner in which all this was done is disrespect for the people. He said the people and PTI reject it and entire nation is looking towards Imran Khan for guidance. He added that the entire nation expects from the PTI that it would take to the streets against this foreign conspiracy and would wage a struggle.

Chaudhary said that their party believes that it would be disloyalty to the country if a movement is not started against the foreign conspiracy. Saying that their party would present a comprehensive plan, he stated that he was confident that in next few weeks the country would go towards election. There is no other solution sans the new election to this crisis, he said.

Fawad alleged that this crisis was compounded by the Supreme Court decision. He claimed that opening of courts at midnights was disliked by the people of Pakistan.

Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib also spoke and stated that they reject this illegal government.

MONITORING DESK: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday clarified that the party has yet to decide on resigning from the National Assembly, negating fellow party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s claim made hours earlier that the party’s MNAs were to tender their resignations en masse on Monday.

During his appearance on private TV channel, Qureshi said: “Today, the party’s core committee had a meeting under Imran Khan’s chairmanship.”

He said that apart from finalising his name as PTI’s candidate for prime minister’s election opposite Shehbaz Sharif, it was also discussed if the party should remain in the National Assembly in the current circumstances.

“There was a discussion on this issue, but a final decision was not taken. The former prime minister decided to call a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee for tomorrow at 12 noon. The opinion of those who are standing by him in these tough times will be sought. A final decision will be taken after that meeting.”

When asked what the dominating opinion regarding the resignations in the party was, Qureshi said: “Whatever Imran Khan wants will happen. He will take the decision and whatever the decision is, will be accepted by all.

“However, ours is a democratic party and Imran Khan listens to everyone’s opinion and then decides. In my personal opinion, and from what I’ve gathered during discussions, a clear majority of the party members think that we should protest inside the assembly and also make contact with the public outside.”

He said, if Khan does decide to go for resignations, the party’s “ideological members would accept and tender resignations whenever asked for”.

