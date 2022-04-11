ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Imran’s ouster: PPP leader gives credit to party leadership

Recorder Report 11 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: A member of Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial council, Alhaj Abid Ali, has congratulated the nation on the success of the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and described the victory not just that of the PPP but that of all the parties in the combined opposition.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the incompetent former prime minister had pushed the people into a whirlpool of problems in the last three years during which period inflation and unemployment skyrocketed, making the lives of poor people miserable.

He was of the view that due to the excellent strategy of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the “selected prime minister” was forced to find his way back home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

