ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Idea Design Competition for girls of WUS conducted

Recorder Report 11 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Under the supervision of Director ORIC Dr Mehreen Riaz, Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness, under its project Fostering Critical Thinking and Entrepreneurial Skills in Young Women for Gender Inclusive Socioeconomic Development (FCTEW), conducted an Idea Design Competition for the girls of Women University Swabi (WUS), district Swabi.

The idea design competition was held after comprehensive training and capacity enhancement on critical thinking, entrepreneurship and business communication.

The beneficiaries designed innovative ideas and projects addressing thematic areas of the project such as critical thinking, economic empowerment and inclusion, women empowerment, combating gender-based violence and strengthening women’s voices. 13 students and 8 teachers took part in the Idea Design Competition.

The competition was judged by Sidra Jalil CEO InspireMill, Sabohi Ali Senior Programme Manager Shaoor Foundation, Huzaif Tila Khan, Coordinator Durshal Swabi and Dr Surraya Assistant Professor Women University Swabi.

Three winners for teacher and three winners for students were given a total seed money of Rs450,000 in total.

The winning ideas by teachers included Bukhari Diagnostics (female testing and diagnostic service), HayaCab (female only transit system) and Waqt Pe (online grocery delivery service).

The event ended by the closing remarks from Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi - Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi, who appreciated the efforts of Shaoor Foundation for providing the opportunities to the females of Swabi.

She requested for the project to continue for another year to help equip more students and teachers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Idea Design Competition WUS girls of WUS

Comments

1000 characters

Idea Design Competition for girls of WUS conducted

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

PKR ends with 0.32pc change

Read more stories