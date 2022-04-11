Idea Design Competition for girls of WUS conducted

PESHAWAR: Under the supervision of Director ORIC Dr Mehreen Riaz, Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness, under its project Fostering Critical Thinking and Entrepreneurial Skills in Young Women for Gender Inclusive Socioeconomic Development (FCTEW), conducted an Idea Design Competition for the girls of Women University Swabi (WUS), district Swabi.

The idea design competition was held after comprehensive training and capacity enhancement on critical thinking, entrepreneurship and business communication.

The beneficiaries designed innovative ideas and projects addressing thematic areas of the project such as critical thinking, economic empowerment and inclusion, women empowerment, combating gender-based violence and strengthening women’s voices. 13 students and 8 teachers took part in the Idea Design Competition.

The competition was judged by Sidra Jalil CEO InspireMill, Sabohi Ali Senior Programme Manager Shaoor Foundation, Huzaif Tila Khan, Coordinator Durshal Swabi and Dr Surraya Assistant Professor Women University Swabi.

Three winners for teacher and three winners for students were given a total seed money of Rs450,000 in total.

The winning ideas by teachers included Bukhari Diagnostics (female testing and diagnostic service), HayaCab (female only transit system) and Waqt Pe (online grocery delivery service).

The event ended by the closing remarks from Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi - Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi, who appreciated the efforts of Shaoor Foundation for providing the opportunities to the females of Swabi.

She requested for the project to continue for another year to help equip more students and teachers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022