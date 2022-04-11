Politics on expense of state must be rejected: BAP leader

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi said that politics at the expense of the state and the nation should be rejected.

Talking to BAP workers on Sunday, he further said that all political parties should ban subtle attacks on each other’s rights, issuing fatwas of treason on the basis of political dissent or opposition and the evil practice of proving treason as such negative extremist non-political.

The behaviour of Baloch separatist movements and the fall of Dhaka lead to tragedy.

The unforgettable lesson of history is to learn from the mistakes of the past. With the elimination of extremist and conflicting practices from the politics of the country, it is possible to promote positive attitudes such as seriousness, and tolerance. And the country could be on the path of real political and economic stability.