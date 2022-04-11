Imran’s tenure black era of history: Saeed

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Sunday congratulated the nation on passing of no-confidence motion and said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has kept his promise. Felicitating the entire opposition parties on the achievement, he termed the former PM Imran Khan as selected.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran’s tenure as PM was a black era of the history.

He said that Imran Khan had pushed the country to economic, foreign and constitutional crises.