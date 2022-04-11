ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cycling: Photo finish as Kwiatkowski pips Cosnefroy to win Amstel Gold Race

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski claimed his second Amstel Gold Race by beating Benoit Cosnefroy in the tightest of sprints after the Frenchman was first declared the winner on Sunday.

AG2R-Citroen rider Cosnefroy launched the two-man sprint with 200 metres to go in Valkenburg, Netherlands at the end of the 254km race, but slammed his fist down to his handle in apparent frustration after the line.

He and Ineos Grenadiers rider Kwiatkowski waited for the jury to announce the winner.

After a couple of minutes, Cosnefroy was declared the winner by the PA announcer and his sports director Julien Jurdie said the official race radio also said the Frenchman had won.

Cosnefroy lifted his arms in triumph as he thought he had become the first French winner of the Amstel Gold Race since Bernard Hinault in 1981.

A few minutes later, however, it was Kwiatkowski who celebrated his second win in the classic after his 2015 triumph after being awarded victory following a photo finish that showed his perfect bike throw had given him the edge.

Belgian Tiesj Benoot took third place and Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, who lacked stamina in the finale a week after his crushing win at the Tour of Flanders, finished fourth.

Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski Amstel Gold Race Benoit Cosnefroy

Comments

1000 characters

Cycling: Photo finish as Kwiatkowski pips Cosnefroy to win Amstel Gold Race

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

PKR ends with 0.32pc change

Read more stories