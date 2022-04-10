ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shehbaz

Recorder Report Updated 10 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The joint candidate for the Leader of the House of the combined opposition, Shehbaz Sharif has said that a “new dawn” has begun with the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister and announced that the new government when formed would not pursue the policy of “revenge”, “however, the law will take its course”.

Taking the floor soon after the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded with 174 votes, Shehbaz congratulated the entire nation, besides leaders of the joint opposition.

Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

“We will not take revenge; we will not send the innocent to jails…but the law will take its course. No one, including me, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will intervene in the [accountability] process and together with all the institutions, we will proceed and take the country forward,” Shehbaz added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan no confidence vote joint candidate for the Leader of the House leaders of the joint opposition

