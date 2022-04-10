ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Pakistan

PAAPAM concerned over 2.5pc hike in interest rate

Recorder Report 10 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) Chairman Abdur Razzaq Gauhar has deeply regretted the State Bank’s move to increase key policy rate by 250 basis points.

He lamented that tight monetary policy along with rupee’s sharp depreciation will multiply the current woes of the auto parts manufacturers, who are already facing severe liquidity crunch owing to three-fold hike in cost of raw materials and sea freight.

He requested that the interest rate should be brought back to single digit to encourage industrial expansion and growth, which will bring in fresh investments and create jobs for millions of young people entering the job market every year.

“The 2.5% upsurge in the interest rate has shocked the auto parts industry across the country while incessant depreciation of rupee has further crippled the national economy in this prevailing political turmoil.

Abdur Razzaq Gauhar showed great concern for his fraternity, saying it would be hard to do business after this destructive policy in Pakistan. “We do not think any investor will veer to Pakistan under such economic uncertainties,”

Gauhar added. An unprecedented and never-ending wave of inflation would force them to shift their operations seriously to business-friendly countries for survival. Inflated raw material, logistics, and energy would deeply affect the masses already struggling for the basics of life. The country has totally been left to IMF to suck the last drop of blood from the masses.

He appealed to the authorities to review these insensible people-killing monetary policies to ease the business community to enable them to move the wheel of the economy. He warned they were not far off the default if the corrective measures were not taken instantly.

