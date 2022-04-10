ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia blocks UN call for inquiry into alleged Mali massacre

AFP 10 Apr, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: Russia has blocked a request at the UN Security Council for “independent investigations” into the alleged massacre of several hundred civilians in Mali by the Malian army and Russian paramilitaries, diplomatic sources told AFP Saturday.

Mali’s army announced on April 1 that it had killed 203 “militants” in Moura, in central Mali, during an operation in late March.

However, that announcement followed widely shared social media reports of a civilian massacre in the area. Human Rights Watch has alleged that Malian soldiers and foreign fighters executed 300 civilians there between March 27 and 31.

The request for a UN investigation had been included in a statement drafted by France and submitted for approval Friday by the Security Council.

But Russia, supported by China, “didn’t see the need” for the text and considered it “premature,” given that an investigation has been opened by the Malian authorities, one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

On Friday, Russia congratulated Mali on an “important victory” against “terrorism,” and it described as “disinformation” allegations about the massacre, as well as claims about the involvement of Russian mercenaries.

Bamako denies the presence of mercenaries from the Russian group Wagner in Mali, acknowledging only the presence of Russian “instructors” and “trainers” under a bilateral cooperation agreement with Moscow dating from the 1960s.

For more than a week, the UN has been demanding access to the area to investigate under its Security Council mandate, to no avail.

terrorism UN Security Council Malian army Russian paramilitaries

Comments

1000 characters

Russia blocks UN call for inquiry into alleged Mali massacre

‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shahbaz

Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

Reference submitted with Speaker: PTI seeks disqualification of ‘dissidents’

SC verdict has augured well for economy: Zardari

New energy conservation policy to be approved on 12th

MoF not ready to release funds: Ministry unable to pay off over Rs50bn PPOD liabilities

KE reluctant to accept price of PLL-supplied RLNG

Tax relief under industrial package: Maximum production capacity mandatory for sick units: FBR

PTI prepares review petition against SC verdict

Budget proposals: OICCI wants tax rationalization for telecom sector

Read more stories