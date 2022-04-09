ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,472
23824hr
Sindh
576,291
Punjab
505,332
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,119
KPK
219,238
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

Almost all the officials named served during Trump’s administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against the Palestinian people.

Iran says will return to Vienna only to finalise nuclear deal

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.

Iran says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’

In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.

Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

US sanctions Iran Nuclear Deal Iran sanction on US officials

Comments

1000 characters

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

IMF hails 250bps hike in policy rate

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

Pakistani court jails Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years

Interior minister says security threat looming over Pakistan, urges early elections

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-III ballistic missile

Weekly recap: KSE-100 down 1.57% despite Friday's gain

Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base

Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million Hajj pilgrims this year

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

Read more stories