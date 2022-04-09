ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Apr 09, 2022
Plans announced for building modern charity hospital in Mandi Bahauddin

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Public Aid Trust, a non-governmental organisation run by overseas Pakistanis, announced plans to build a modern charity hospital in Mandi Bahauddin.

A formal MoU signing ceremony in this regard was held between Pakistan Public Aid Trust and Akhuwat Foundation here on Friday. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman PPAT Nasir Abbas Tarar, Member Board of Directors of PPAT Furqan Aslam Mangat and other key officials and notable citizens were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Public Aid Trust, Nasir Abbas Tarar said that this will be a 200-bed capacity hospital and the total cost of the hospital will be around Rs 100 million. The project will be completed by the end of 2025. More than 2 million people will benefit from this hospital. Chairman PPAT appreciated the efforts of youth working for the cause of social betterment in different areas of the district.

While commenting the occasion, Director Pakistan Public Aid Trust Furqan Aslam Mangat told that it will be the first most modern hospital fully-equipped in the healthcare history of district Mandi Bahauudin which will be completed with the help of funding from overseas Pakistanis where all the special and general medical facilities will be provided free of cost.

He said extending quality medical services to the people of our district is one of the top priorities of the PPAT. We are pleased that the reputed charity organisation Akhuwat that is having a great track record is helping us in terms of hospital establishment through administrative and consultative support, Furqan added.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib said that overseas Pakistanis are doing a commendable job in providing basic health facilities to underprivileged segments of our society. Society can only grow when people get equal opportunities and access to basic facilities like health and education, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

