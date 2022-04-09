ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 98,269 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,355 tonnes of import cargo and 10,914 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 87,355 comprised of 15,255 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 72,100 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 10,914 tonnes comprised of 826 tonnes of containerized cargo, 240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,348 tonnes of Rice and 8,500 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 1465 containers comprising of 1325 containers import and 140 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 201 of 20’s and 460 of 40’s loaded while 90 of 20’s and 57 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 24 of 20’s and 32 of 40’s loaded containers while 32 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 03 ships namely, Ssl Brahmaputra, MT Shalamar and California Trader have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 02 ships namely, MT Karachi and Sea Ploeg have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 ships namely, Taranger, Afra Laurel, BWY Arra, Sino Bridge, Wadi Bani Khalid, Wide Hotel, Arman 10 and Hilda were expected to come on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, Edible oil tanker, ‘Gao Cheng 2’ left the Port on Friday morning, while a Container Vessel ‘Maersk Superior’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,463tonnes, comprising 123,774 tonnes imports cargo and 19,689 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,810 Containers (3,080 TEUs Imports and 730 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, MSC Malin, Wide Hotel, Sloman Hebe and Bbg Forever Carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and PIBT on Friday, 08th April-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

